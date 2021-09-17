Mark Lawrenson has expressed his strong belief that Jurgen Klopp has no real issues with Trent-Alexander-Arnold’s defensive work, and stressed the Liverpool star is only playing to his strengths by focusing more on attack.

Alexander-Arnold has started this season on as strong note and has already registered three assists in five appearances across all competitions.

However, many are questioning the right-back’s defensive contributions to Liverpool, with his mistakes resulting in AC Milan scoring twice in the Reds’ 3-2 Champions League win in midweek.

Liverpool legend Lawrenson believes Klopp does not have any issues with Alexander-Arnold’s defensive work, as if he would have asked him to sit in a bit more at the back rather than giving him full license to bombard forward.

Lawrenson explained that Alexander-Arnold is only playing to his strengths by always making forward runs and creating chances, which is the logical thing to do.

“If Klopp had a real problem with him [Alexander-Arnold] defensively, we would all know”, Lawrenson told Off The Ball.

“We would probably say ‘oh he does not get forward as much’ which would mean the manager saying to him look ‘you just sometimes need to sit in a little bit and do your bit defensively’.

“I just think Klopp just knows he has got an absolutely brilliant player going forward.

“I understand [criticism of Alexander-Arnold defensively], but all he is doing is playing to his strengths.

“Why would you play to your weakness?”

Alexander-Arnold is again expected to start at the weekend when Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Klopp makes any tactical tweaks to his game.