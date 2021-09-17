Everton starlet Tom Cannon has admitted that playing games with only a gap of three to four days is exhausting, but is sure that the Under-23s side have enough in reserve to win against Sheffield United.

The Toffees’ Under-23s beat Morecambe in midweek on the back of winning against Derby County in the Premier League 2 last weekend.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for the youth side as they take on Sheffield United in the opening match of their Premier League Cup campaign tonight, and then play against Leicester City next Monday.

Cannon revealed that after consecutive wins in the span of a week they are highly confident, but stressed that playing games every three or four days is a daunting proposition.

The starlet is adamant however that the Under-23s have enough fuel in the tank to see off the challenge of Sheffield United.

Speaking to Everton’s official site, Cannon said: “Coming off back-to-back wins and consecutive clean sheets, we’ll go into Friday’s game with confidence.

“All eyes are on that now.

“There are games every three or four days and it’s tough, but the lads are digging deep and I’m sure we’ll all be ready for Sheffield United.

“You can’t dwell on wins and you have to quickly focus on the next game.

“That’s what we’re doing and we want to perform well in every competition we play in.”

The win against the Rams came as much relief for the Toffees as they had been winless in the Premier League 2 and they will be hoping to continue their winning run against the Blades.