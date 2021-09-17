Fixture: Newcastle United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially named their starting side and substitutes to go up against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United outfit in the Premier League this evening.

The Whites step out at St James’ Park having failed to find a win in their opening four league games, something their opponents Newcastle have also not done.

The visitors are without centre-back Pascal Struijk, who is suspended following his sending off against Liverpool.

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch remain out injured, while Adam Forshaw is unavailable. Jack Harrison is not in the matchday squad.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Marcelo Bielsa selects Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas.

Further up the pitch Leeds deploy Kalvin Phillips in his midfield role, while Mateusz Klich also starts. Daniel James, Raphinha and Rodrigo support Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up during the 90 minutes, including Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton.

Leeds United Team vs Newcastle United

Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, McCarron, Summerville, McKinstry, Greenwood, Roberts