Leeds United wide-man Daniel James has shrugged off the effect of the Whites continuing their winless start to the season following a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men enjoyed the better of the first half of the Premier League encounter at St James’ Park and scored through Raphinha in just the 13th minute.

Leeds had chances to add to their advantage, but were paid to pay for not taking them when Allan Saint-Maximin levelled for the hosts just before the break.

Newcastle improved during the second half and an often frantic game ended 1-1, meaning both sides’ hunt for their first league win of the season goes on.

James though does not believe not having won yet will affect Leeds and insists there is still a winning mentality at the club which they will take into their midweek EFL Cup meeting with Fulham, with Bielsa continuing to trust them.

“The manager trusts us as much as we trust ourselves”, James said post match on Sky Sports when asked about the winless run.

“We go into this Tuesday game in the cup with a winning mentality.”

The game also provided James with his first start for Leeds and the Wales winger was quick to hail the travelling Whites fans for their support.

“I’m delighted to get my first start.

“I’m just glad to be here now and the fans were amazing. They follow us everywhere”, he added.

Leeds’ next Premier League assignment comes next weekend when West Ham United visit Elland Road.