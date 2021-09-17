Former Leeds United defender Matthew Kilgallon thinks that the fact Marcelo Bielsa did not dwell in the dressing room at St James’ Park shows he was happy with his side’s performance in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

Bielsa saw his side take the lead in the 13th minute and enjoy the better of the first half, despite then conceding just a minute from half-time when Allan Saint-Maximin scored for the Magpies.

Newcastle upped their levels in the second half, but Leeds continued to enjoy opportunities and look dangerous at times.

The 1-1 draw means that Leeds have still not won a game in the Premier League yet this season and some fans are growing concerned.

Former Whites defender Kilgallon though feels that Bielsa was pleased with what he saw from his side and the proof is in how quickly he spoke to the media post match.

“Bielsa was out doing the press very quickly”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“If he’s not happy, you’re in the changing room for 15 minutes sat in silence or he’s having a pop at you.

“He’s come out. I think he’s said ‘well done lads, should have won it [if we] took our chances. Let’s get ready for the next game now, you did well’.”

And Kilgallon believes Bielsa will be largely satisfied with the display, adding: “I think he will be quietly happy with that.”

Leeds will now take a break from Premier League action with a clash against Championship side Fulham in the EFL Cup on the agenda next week.