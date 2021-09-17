Newcastle United could receive a total fee of around £1.5m from Bobby Clark’s sale to league rivals Liverpool in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool acquired the services of the 16-year-old midfielder from Premier League rivals Newcastle in the recently concluded transfer window.

The transfer is said to have been funded by the departure of Ethan Ennis, who left the Anfield outfit to join arch-rivals Manchester United in the summer.

Ennis joined Manchester United for a fixed fee of £750,000, with add-ons potentially taking the sum up to £1.5m.

And it is said that Liverpool have agreed similar terms with Newcastle for the signature of Clark, who went on to score on his debut for the Reds’ Under-18s side.

If the add-on clauses are met, Newcastle could receive a fee of as much as £1.5m from the teenager’s sale to the Merseyside-based club.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have played a key role in sealing a deal for Clark, having held face-to-face talks with the young midfielder.

Following his signing, Clark was invited to train with Liverpool’s available senior players during the recent international break.