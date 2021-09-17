Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has insisted that Tanguy Ndombele needs to string at least three good games together before thinking he is bigger than the club.

Ndombele was heavily linked with a move away from the north London giants during the recently concluded transfer window, but a transfer did not materialise.

With a move not happening, the France international made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham against Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Reflecting on Ndombele’s situation, Roberts, who is aware of suggestions that the midfielder sees himself as a level up from Tottenham, has insisted that he needs to string a good run of games together before thinking he is bigger than the club.

The Spurs legend explained that the 24-year-old showed glimpses of his quality against Rennes and stressed the need for him to continue performing well.

“The lady doing the presenting this evening [Thursday; ed.] said Tanguy Ndombele possibly sees himself a level up from this club“, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“If that is the case, which I would presume is not, he needs to string three good games together first for us.

“He was very good in glimpses this evening, needs to continue.“

Having made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham on Thursday, it remains to be seen if Ndombele can push and establish himself as a regular for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.