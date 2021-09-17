Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has dismissed any suggestions that the Whites are falling victim to second season syndrome in the Premier League.

The Whites enjoyed a top half finish in their first season back in the Premier League since 2003 last term and won plaudits for their fearless style of play.

They have struggled to get going this season though and, following Friday night’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle United, are now winless in their opening five league matches.

Premier League history is rife with promoted teams flourishing in their first season in the top flight but then struggling badly in the following campaign.

The term second season syndrome has been attached to such declines, but Cooper rejects any suggestion it will affect Leeds and insists the side are not listening to talk it could.

“For us noise, that’s outside noise”, Cooper said on BBC Radio Leeds after the draw at Newcastle.

“We’re confident in what we do, the way we apply ourselves, the way we train and the group we’ve got.

“We’ve got a great bunch of lads in there who run their socks off and run themselves into the ground.

“When we do that we’re a match for anyone in this league.”

Leeds will be desperate to pick up their first league win of the new season soon as they look to make sure they are well away from the relegation scrap in the Premier League this season.