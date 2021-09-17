Former top flight star Charlie Nicholas is of the view that West Ham United do not have enough options to push for a win against Manchester United on the back of a European fixture and feels they will host the Red Devils like it is an away game.

Having drawn their last two Premier League games, West Ham will be looking to return to winning ways when they host table-toppers Manchester United on Sunday.

The Irons, though, will be without star forward Michail Antonio, who was given his marching orders after he received two yellow cards against Southampton last weekend.

Looking ahead to Manchester United’s trip to the London Stadium, former top flight star Nicholas stressed that David Moyes will be furious that Antonio is suspended for the match and feels the Hammers are short of options to push for a win.

With West Ham also playing in Europe, Nicholas feels Moyes will approach the side’s match against Manchester United like an away game and look to sit back and hurt their opponents on the counter.

“I think he’ll be furious [with Antonio’s red card]“, Nicholas said on the Where’s Jeff podcast.

“But when Antonio was coming off, he gave him a little pat on the back as if ‘You have started the season well, but you have now let me down’.

“But then he had the reality check, didn’t he? He went on the bus and probably went ‘Oh my goodness, it is my old club Manchester United next’.

“And obviously they are in Europe this week, West Ham, so are Manchester United, but I just don’t see they have got the [options].

“I think what they will do is they will play it like an away game.

“They will sit in, they will block off whatever space they can do and then it will be counter-attack.“

A win against Manchester United this weekend would see West Ham go above the current league leaders by one point.