Leeds United new boy Junior Firpo needs to learn about Premier League football quickly, former Whites defender Matthew Kilgallon believes.

The Yorkshire giants swooped to sign Firpo from Barcelona during the summer transfer window and instantly slotted him into the left-back role.

Firpo has though struggled to convince and his performance was again under the microscope as Leeds played out a 1-1 draw away at Newcastle United on Friday evening.

Former Leeds defender Kilgallon feels that Firpo needs to get up to speed soon as the Premier League is a different animal to La Liga.

He thinks the left-back was guilty of being too rash at St James’ Park, but is sure that he can settle in and be an asset to Leeds.

“I don’t think he did great tonight to be honest”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“[He was a] little bit too rash, little bit too long on the ball when he could pass it.

“He likes getting tight to defenders, but in this league sometimes when you’re too tight it’s easier for the wingers to turn you.

“He’s got to get used to that very quickly.”

Kilgallon, backing Firpo, added: “I think he will come good. He is built well, he’s an athlete, but he just needs to make his decisions a little bit quicker and not be too rash.”

It remains to be seen if Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will hand Firpo a run-out next week when the Whites take on Fulham in the EFL Cup.