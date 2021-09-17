Lyon coach Peter Bosz has conceded that his side were a bit nervous at the start of their Europa League group clash against Rangers on Thursday night.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored midway through the first half to give Lyon the lead and James Tavernier scored an own goal after the break as Lyon won comfortably 2-0 at Ibrox.

Lyon controlled the game with their possession, but Rangers did have their say and had eleven attempts with only two of those hitting the target.

Bosz admitted that it was not a perfect performance from his side and believes Lyon showed signs of nervousness at the start of the game against Rangers.

However, he stressed that Lyon got better as the game wore on and did the things they needed to do in order to get the three points from their trip to Scotland.

Bosz told French broadcaster Canal+: “It wasn’t perfect.

“At the start of the match, we were a little nervous. We lost a lot of balls, it was not too good.

“But afterwards, we played better. I said it before the match, the key is to play the ball and turn quickly.

“We did it well in the first half and also in the second.”

Rangers will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they host Motherwell in the league at Ibrox.