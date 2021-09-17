Former West Ham United star Trevor Sinclair has claimed that Hammers midfielders Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice would walk into the Manchester United team.

Despite spending big in the market, Manchester United have continued to struggle with their midfield make-up and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to sign the defensive midfielder that may feel they need.

The Premier League giants will take on West Ham on Sunday and Sinclair stressed that the Hammers midfield is levels above Manchester United’s despite the difference in overall quality of their squads.

He stressed that both Rice and Soucek would start for Manchester United due to their talent and ability to control and run games from the middle of the park.

Sinclair said on talkSPORT: “I said it last season when we were talking about this fixture that Rice and Soucek would walk into the Manchester United team.

“I don’t think their three holding midfielders would walk into the West Ham team. I think they are probably as good as you are going to get in the Premier League at the moment.

“Soucek brings his unique running power, he is a real boss in both the boxes and then Rice with his composure and his ability to run games out of the back.”

Rice is believed to be Manchester United’s top midfield target for the next summer transfer window.

The midfielder has rejected offers of a new contract from West Ham and it remains to be seen if he will have a rethink.