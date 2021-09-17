Motherwell star Kevin van Veen has warned the Steelmen’s forthcoming opponents Rangers about the side’s growing confidence, having won three games on the bounce.

Scottish Premiership champions Rangers will be looking to retain their place at the top of the table when they host Graham Alexander’s Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Steelmen, though, go into the game on the back of a three-game winning run and will have set their eyes on earning a shock a win over the Glasgow giants.

Looking ahead to the match, Motherwell centre-forward Van Veen has warned Steven Gerrard and co about the side’s growing confidence, having won three games on the bounce.

However, Van Veen, who is aware of the threats posed by Rangers, insisted that everyone at Motherwell has their feet on the ground and is looking forward to their match with the champions.

“We have won now three games on the bounce“, Van Veen told Motherwell’s in-house media.

“Confidence is growing in the team, but I think everybody has two feet on the ground. Hard work comes first.

“Everybody knows how Rangers are, how good they are.

“But I think everybody in the dressing room and all the players are looking forward to the challenge.“

Both Rangers and Motherwell go into the game on the back of a three-game league winning run and it remains to be seen who will extend their winning run on Sunday.