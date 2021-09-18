Fixture: Aston Villa vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Everton have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to go up against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa side in the Premier League at Villa Park this evening.

Rafael Benitez has led Everton to a superb opening period in the season and his side have collected ten points from their opening four games.

The Toffees have struggled against Aston Villa in recent meetings, suffering two defeats and recording two draws in their last four encounters; their last win came in 2016.

For this evening’s game Benitez has Asmir Begovic in goal, while Ben Godfrey and Lucas Digne operate as full-backs.

In central defence Everton opt for Michael Keane and Yerry Mina.

Further up the pitch the Toffees will count on Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to control midfield, while Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi and Andros Townsend support Salomon Rondon.

If Benitez needs to shake things up he can look towards his bench, where options include Mason Holgate and Tom Davies.

Jordan Pickford, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman are all absent, while James Rodriguez is not included in the matchday squad.

Everton Team vs Aston Villa

Begovic, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon

Substitutes: Longeran, Kenny, Holgate, Gomes, Gordon, Davies, Branthwaite, Simms