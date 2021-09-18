Everton fans want to see James Rodriguez playing and he could have made a difference against Aston Villa, former Toffees star Ronny Goodlass feels.

James was expected to depart Goodison Park over the course of the summer transfer window, but stayed put at the club as switches away failed to happen.

He is firmly out of favour under Rafael Benitez and his desire to play for the club was questioned when he admitted earlier this season he did not know who Everton were next in action against.

James was not in the matchday squad when Everton lost 3-0 against Aston Villa on Saturday and Goodlass thinks the Toffees fans want to see him.

He insists that the Colombian could potentially have made a difference at Villa Park.

“That’s a really good question. I don’t know. I think I’ve seen Lord Lucan more times than I have James”, Goodlass said post match on BBC Radio Merseyside.

“It is a thing where Everton fans want to see him and he is that artist that today if he was playing he could unlock a defence.

“I don’t know what’s happening with him.

“They need to get on with it and be professional and start picking him for ability and maybe not personalities.”

James is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if he will move on when the January window opens.