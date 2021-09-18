Former Premier League midfielder Owen Hargreaves is of the view that Raphinha could soon be moving on from Leeds United for a bigger club.

Raphinha showed his class on Friday night when he scored a brilliant goal against Newcastle in Leeds’ 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park.

The Brazilian has been a major player for Leeds since he joined the club last year and his performances in England have also put him into the Brazil squad.

Hargreaves is an admirer of the winger and believes technically he is a brilliant player, who is always looking to create big moments and makes the game look easy because of his quality.

The former midfielder also feels if Raphinha continues to play at his current level, he could soon move on from Leeds for a bigger club in the Premier League.

Hargreaves said on Premier League TV after the Newcastle game: “Technically, he is quite a special player.

“Every time he touches the ball something good happens.

“He is positive, he gets his head up, his touch is always perfect and he just makes the game look easy like some of the top players.

“I think there is a potential there for even a bigger move.”

Raphinha, who has scored eight times in 36 appearances for Leeds, has a contract until 2024 with the Whites and has shown no sign so far of wanting to move away from Elland Road.