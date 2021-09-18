Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has admitted he would welcome the chance to play Crystal Palace every weekend after he scored in a 3-0 win over the Eagles.

Mane opened the scoring against Patrick Vieira’s side just two minutes from half time with what was his 100th goal in all competitions for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah killed off any Crystal Palace comeback hopes with 12 minutes left when he got on the end of a flick-on from a corner, while substitute Naby Keita then found the back of the net at the death with a neat, curling effort.

It ended 3-0 to Liverpool and continued their fine start to the new Premier League season, but it could have been a different story if two Crystal Palace efforts, which hit the woodwork, had gone in early on.

Mane is delighted with the win and also to continue his good record against Palace, with his goal at Anfield his ninth consecutive goal against the Eagles; he has scored 13 times against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

“I am lucky to score so many goals against Palace. Most important thing was the three points. Right place, right time. I am lucky. And happy”, Mane told the BBC.

“Thank you to all the fans, club and staff. Without them I am nothing.

“I would love to play against Crystal Palace. I am lucky. It would be great to play them every single weekend.

“In my head I am always thinking it is possible. I will keep trying and trying and trying.”

The Liverpool hitman also commented on the Premier League title race, agreeing with many who have identified the Reds’ main rivals for the crown.

“I think people are not wrong saying Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United as well for the title.

“We will try to be our best and at that level”, he added.

Liverpool have now picked up 13 points from their opening five league games to top the Premier League table.