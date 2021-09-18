Leeds United star Rodrigo has insisted that it is not the first time the Whites are experiencing hardship with injuries as they went through a similar experience last season.

The list of Leeds players having to miss games is growing is growing steadily and they already knew before the match against Newcastle United they would be missing some key players.

Jack Harrison is out through illness, while centre-back pairing Diego Llorente and Robin Koch are injured and the Newcastle game added more worry for Marcelo Bielsa as Luke Ayling hobbled off the pitch, though the manager did not reveal whether he was injured.

Leeds fans are concerned, but Rodrigo stressed that facing an injury crisis is nothing new for the Whites as they faced similar problems last term.

The Spaniard admitted that Leeds do not have a deep squad, but expressed his belief that every one of the players gives it his all for the team.

Speaking to LUTV after the game against Newcastle United, Rodrigo said: “We lost Jack [Harrison] now to Covid, we have some problems with the centre-backs.

“I don’t know what’s happening with Luke [Ayling] today, I hope it’s nothing really bad.

“I hope he can be able [to play] for the next, maybe not for the game against Fulham, but maybe for the next game next weekend in the league so we’ll see.

“We have different options.

“[It’s] not the first time it’s happened with us.

“Last season, part of the season we had more or less the same problem.

“We know that we are a short squad, but everyone is able to play and help the team.”

To add insult to injury, centre-back Pascal Struijk was handed a three-match ban after receiving a red card in the defeat against Liverpool and the Whites’ appeal to reverse the decision was refused.