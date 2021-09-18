Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at the debut performance of his new summer signing Ibrahima Konate against Crystal Palace.

Sadio Mane scored on the brink of half-time at Anfield to give Liverpool the lead, while Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita scored after the break to make it a 3-0 win over the Eagles.

The scoreline did flatter Liverpool a bit as Palace had 13 attempts, but failed to be clinical and were made to pay by the 2020 Premier League champions.

Konate played in his first game for the Reds since joining the club in the summer and Klopp was delighted to see what he offered at the back for his side.

He felt the Liverpool new boy did well in his first outing against forwards such as Christian Benteke, Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha and is certain that he is only going to get better.

Klopp told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “Top [performance]. It is something you dream of and want desperately but when it is coming it is different.

“You want the team to watch the games and see what we do.

“We need to have experience from what we see. And he did really well.

“So much potential. He will get better.

“Today, against Benteke and Edouard and Zaha, there were situations where it is new for him.

“Step by step.”

Konate will hope to keep his place in the side for Liverpool’s EFL Cup clash against Norwich City on Tuesday night.