Arsenal star Martin Odegaard has insisted that he always believed in his side’s ability to bounce back despite a poor start of the season, after they won at Burnley.

The Gunners notched up a second successive league win on Saturday afternoon when they beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Odegaard’s brilliant second-half free-kick earned Arsenal’s three points, but the Gunners’ defence had to graft hard to ensure that they left Burnley with all three points.

Aaron Ramsdale had to make some good saves and VAR also overturned a penalty decision to save Arsenal, and Odegaard conceded that the game turned into a battle.

The Arsenal star admitted that Burnley were at their game in the second half and feels the Gunners need to be smarter on the ball.

But with six points on the board, Odegaard stressed that he always believes in his side’s ability to bounce back from a poor start.

Odegaard told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “The game was kind of a war in the end.

“We know their strength.

“We played their game a little more than our own game.

“In the second half, they played their game and they’re good at it.

“We need to be a little bit smarter when we win the ball.

“I believe in this team.

“Even though we lost some games in the beginning, I’m not too surprised we’ve got some points now.”

Arsenal will hope to keep their form going when they host Tottenham in a north London derby at the Etihad next weekend.