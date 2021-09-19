Mark Wilson has warned that Celtic are in danger of falling so far behind in the Scottish Premiership that they cannot catch Rangers, if they do not fix their defensive failings.

Ange Postecoglou saw his side lose their third league game of the season on Sunday when Livingston ran out 1-0 winners at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Rangers were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Motherwell at Ibrox, but it was still enough to extend their advantage over Celtic in the league table to four points after six games.

Wilson is worried by how open Celtic leave themselves defensively and is certain that opposing managers will spot that there are opportunities to hurt the Bhoys.

The former Celtic defender is already worried that Rangers may be able to build a lead that the Bhoys simply cannot overhaul; Celtic have lost three of their six league games played so far.

“I just think defensively Celtic are sometimes a dream to play against, they are far too open”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard post match.

“Teams don’t have to do an awful lot to score against Celtic and even when you go back to last week and the Ross County game, Ross County could have scored a couple as well.

“I think opposition managers will analyse that, the positions Celtic put themselves in while they are attacking, and realise that there are opportunities – and that’s where Livi got their goal.

“They need to fix it quickly because teams will pick up on it, identify it, and before you know it a lead will build up at the top of the league that will be uncatchable.

“I know that may sound dramatic because we are only six games in, but you cannot lose 50 per cent of your games, that form can’t continue”, he added.

Celtic lost just three away games in the Scottish Premiership over the whole of last season and lost five overall as they finished well adrift of Rangers.