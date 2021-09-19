Fixture: Livingston vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have named their team and substitutes to go up against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena in a Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou took his side to Spain to face Real Betis in the Europa League in midweek and a spirited Celtic display ended in a 4-3 defeat to Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Postecoglou will quickly switch his side’s focus back to domestic matters and will want no mistakes away at Livingston.

Livingston have had a poor start to the season and have picked up just a single point from their opening five fixtures, scoring just twice.

Celtic have not won away at Livingston in their last four attempts, drawing three of those games.

For this afternoon’s game, Celtic have Joe Hart in goal, while in defence Postecoglou picks Josip Juranovic and Boli Bolingoli as full-backs; Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh are in central defence.

In midfield, Celtic go with James McCarthy and David Turnbull, while Liel Abada, Tom Rogic and Jota support Albian Ajeti.

Postecoglou can look to his bench if he wants to make changes, where options include Ismaila Soro and Liam Scales.

Celtic Team vs Livingston

Hart, Joranovic, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Bolingoli, McCarthy, Turnbull, Abada, Rogic, Jota, Ajeti

Substitutes: Barkas, Scales, Bitton, Soro, Johnston, Montgomery, Ralston