Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Manchester United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League visit to face West Ham United.

The Red Devils arrive in the capital on the back of a shock Champions League group stage defeat at the hands of Swiss side Young Boys in midweek.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to see his men bounce back today by taking all three points, which would put the Red Devils level on 13 points with league leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United are coming up against old boss David Moyes, but he has never led a side to victory against them since departing Old Trafford in 2014.

Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal for today’s game, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as full-backs. In central defence, Harry Maguire partners Raphael Varane.

Midfield sees the Red Devils deploy Fred and Scott McTominay, while Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba support Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Solskjaer needs to make changes he has options on the bench he can call for, including Jadon Sancho and Juan Mata.

Manchester United vs West Ham United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Heaton, Bailly, Dalot, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Martial, Sancho