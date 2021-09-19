Alex Rae feels that Rangers look hugely vulnerable defensively, a stark turnaround from their solid record at the back last season when they won the title.

Rangers were tipped to make short work of Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday, with the ground packed to the rafters for flag day, but were held to a 1-1 draw.

Steven Gerrard saw his side take the lead with just 12 minutes on the clock when summer arrival Fashion Sakala found the back of the net.

They could not add to that goal however and were stung at the other end when Motherwell drew level in the 66th minute through Kaiyne Woolery.

Rangers had no response and dropped two precious points at Ibrox, failing to take full advantage of Celtic having lost at Livingston.

For Rae, Rangers look worryingly suspect at the back and he is surprised by the turnaround from last term.

“The actual goal that they gave away was really poor”, the former Rangers midfielder said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“This is a team who actually defended for their lives last year.

“And they look very vulnerable the amount of goals they are actually conceding at the other end.

“Once it went to 1-1 they didn’t do enough to go on and win the game.”

Rangers sit top of the Scottish Premiership table, one point clear of Hearts and Hibernian, and have conceded five times in eleven league games.