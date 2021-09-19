Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Motherwell to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Boss Steven Gerrard saw Lyon get the better of his men at Ibrox in midweek Europa League action and will want an instant response today.

Gerrard insisted after the Lyon defeat he was in no mood to criticise his players and he will look for a more clinical approach, with Motherwell the visitors.

Motherwell arrive having picked up ten points from their opening five games, just two fewer than Rangers have collected. They have also though lost on their last five consecutive visits to Ibrox.

Allan McGregor is in goal for Rangers today, while at full-back Gerrard goes with James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

In the centre of defence the Rangers boss deploys Connor Goldson and Jack Simpson.

In midfield, Rangers look towards Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo, while Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe support Fashion Sakala.

Gerrard has a host of options on the bench if he needs to shake things up during the 90 minutes, including Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Simpson, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Wright, Roofe, Sakala

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Balogun, Bassey, Lundstram, Bacuna, Arfield, Morelos