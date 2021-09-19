Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit of Chelsea in the Premier League.

Spurs played out a 2-2 draw away at Rennes in the Europa League in midweek as boss Nuno shook up his team to hand opportunities to several players.

Japhet Tanganga is suspended for today’s clash.

Nuno picks the experienced Hugo Lloris in goal, while at full-back he goes with Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon. In central defence, Cristian Romero partners Eric Dier.

Further up the pitch Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele all start, while Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Nuno wants to influence the game through his substitutions he has a number of options, including Bryan Gill and Harry Winks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Lloris; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Skipp, Bryan, Scarlett