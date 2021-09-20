Former top flight star Gordon Dalziel has explained that Celtic are undergoing a rebuilding phase and insisted that Ange Postecoglou needs two or three transfer windows to reshape them.

Celtic have had a poor start to life under Postecologu, losing three of their six Scottish Premiership matches so far and suffering defeat to Real Betis in their Europa League group stage opener.

However, the Glasgow giants have also shown glimpses of the team they could be under Postecoglou, putting six past Dundee and St. Mirren in the league last month.

Former Scottish top flight star Dalziel is a fan of Postecoglou and his brand of football despite Celtic’s poor start to the season and stressed the need for the manager to be given time.

Dalziel pointed out that Celtic are currently in need of rebuilding and insisted that Postecoglou needs two or three transfer windows to reshape the team.

“This is a rebuilding for Celtic, this is a two transfer window, three transfer window [job]“, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I like this manager, I like his style, but it takes time.

“This is a massive job he has bought into, massive, let’s not be kidding ourselves.

“Yes, Celtic fans were excited with his brand of football.

“I went to Celtic Park not that long ago against St. Mirren, really enjoyed watching the way they played.

“But you have got to do that week in week out, this takes time and just now Celtic are finding it quite difficult.

“They need to get their players back, they need more quality players in and they need time for their manager to stamp his authority.“

While Dalziel feels Postecoglou needs to be given time to reshape the team, it remains to be seen if Celtic will stick with him if things do not start changing soon.