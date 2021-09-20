Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley has expressed his view that winning against Ipswich Town next weekend would make getting a draw against Shrewsbury Town acceptable.

The Owls were leading 1-0 on Saturday through a Saido Berahino goal and failed to convert a penalty before Shrewsbury equalised and grabbed a 1-1 draw in the League One fixture.

The draw at the least came after two consecutive defeats and the Owls still remain only five points behind league leaders Wigan Athletic.

Dunkley stated that the only positive that can be taken from the draw is the fact that it stops the Owls’ losing run.

The defender believes however that if the Owls manage to win against the Blues next weekend, the draw will not look bad in retrospect.

Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday’s official site, Dunkley said: “It’s all right saying individually maybe we [were] decent, but it’s a team game and collectively we are disappointed.

“The only positive that I can say is that we have stopped the losing run.

“We lost at Morecambe, we lost at Plymouth so the only positive is that we stopped that.

“A massive game next week, can we go there and try to impose ourselves on another big side?

“And then if we get a win then you look at this result and think it’s not too bad.”

Ipswich Town won their match on the same day against Lincoln City, but it is their only win of the campaign so far and the Owls will be looking to keep it that way in the game against the Blues next weekend.