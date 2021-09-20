Former Celtic star Mark Wilson is of the view that Boli Bolingoli is not the answer for the Hoops at left-back and feels the club should sign a new player in the position in the winter.

Bolingoli, who spent last season on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, made his first start for the Glasgow giants since the 2019/20 campaign against Livingston on Sunday.

The left-back became a topic of discussion after Celtic’s suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Livingston and former defender Wilson has provided his thoughts on the player.

He is of the view that everyone was terrible for Celtic on the afternoon and insisted that Bolingoli alone cannot be blamed for the defeat against Livingston.

Wilson, though, is not convinced that Bolingoli is the solution to the Hoops’ problems at left-back and explained that the club should sign a new player in January.

“You can’t put the blame on Bolingoli, as Ange Postecoglou says, everyone was terrible, particularly going forward“, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“If you are asking me personally about Bolingoli, again, I thought he was pretty poor in possession, he got caught up in a few things with players, I think he was eventually booked.

“I just don’t think he is the right fit for Celtic at left-back and I think, in January, they need to look to get someone else in.

“It was interesting to see how he adapted to Postecoglou’s style.

“It is amazing to sit here and watch the full-backs and how they play, I’ve said that before, but at times [in the first half] Bolingoli was finding himself in the number 10 role looking for a pass from his centre-half into the middle of the field.

“He struggled at left-back playing as a normal left-back, so you can see how that is going to be foreign to him.

“So, a lot of work to be done in that area for Celtic, but I don’t think Bolingoli is the answer.“

While Bolingoli could not help Celtic avoid defeat against Livingston, it remains to be seen if Postecoglou will retain his trust in him and give him more opportunities in the forthcoming games.