Club Brugge shot-stopper Simon Mignolet is of the view that the fact Aston Villa loan star Wesley was able to play close to an hour on his debut means he has done his job off the pitch.

Having joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, Wesley was not able to get his Lions career going with a serious knee injury sidelining him for an extended spell.

The Brazilian returned to his former side Club Brugge this summer on a season-long loan deal and made his ‘second’ debut at the weekend in a 1-0 win against Charleroi in a Jupiler Pro League clash.

Wesley clocked up 56 minutes in his first game for the Belgian champions and his team-mate Mignolet is of the view that the fact he had the fitness to last that long means he has done his job off the pitch.

The Blauw-Zwart custodian believes Wesley can add a lot to the Club Brugge this season as they look to defend their top flight title and go far in the Champions League.

“He is a type [of player] that can keep up with the ball and that we can certainly use”, Mignolet told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“The fact that he lasted so long [on the pitch] means that he has done his job off the pitch.

“Kudos to him.”

Wesley will be hoping to step up his game further as he aims to play regular football in Belgium, having endured a nightmare spell in the Midlands.