Former Republic of Ireland international David Meyler is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur should be pushing for top four in the Premier League, but tipped them to fall short and only seal a top six finish.

Having started their first Premier League campaign under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo on a string note with three wins on the trot, Spurs have now lost back-to-back games by 3-0 scorelines.

Tottenham’s latest top flight outing saw them being well beaten by Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, which has raised further questions about whether they can challenge for a Champions League spot.

Ex-Ireland star Meyler is of the view that Spurs should be trying to challenge for a top four finish in the league, with the quality they have in their squad.

However, Meyler sees Spurs falling short and only being able to finish inside the top six, with which they could qualify for the Europa League.

“Tottenham, I am not going to say they are going to have serious problems”, Meyler told Off the Ball while discussing Spurs’ prospects in the league this season.

“The season I feel will end up petering away from them and they will finish sixth or seventh when really you expect Tottenham, that they have very good players, they have a very good starting eleven, that they could be trying to push for the top four.

“But the way it is going, after [Sunday], I just see them falling short and ending up comfortably taking a Europa League place.”

The north London giants are currently playing in the Europa Conference League this term and winning it would guarantee them a place in next season’s Europa League group stage if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.