Fixture: Fulham vs Leeds United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s EFL Cup tie away at Championship club Fulham.

Marcelo Bielsa will be keen to see his men make progress in the cup competition, but he is also wrestling with injuries to a number of first team players.

Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford have been ruled out of the game, while Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk are also not involved.

For this evening’s tie, Bielsa hands Illan Meslier the goalkeeping spot, with Jamie Shackleton, Junior Firpo, Charlie Cresswell and Stuart Dallas at the back.

In midfield the Leeds boss selects Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich, while Crysencio Summeville, Daniel James and Tyler Roberts support Rodrigo.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up at Craven Cottage, including Joe Gelhardt and Adam Forshaw.

Leeds United Team vs Fulham

Meslier, Shackleton, Cresswell, Firpo, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Summerville, James, Roberts, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, McKinstry, Gelhardt, Greenwood