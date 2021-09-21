Brazilian legend Rivaldo is confident that Kayky will become an important player for Manchester City in a year or two and feels Gabriel Jesus’ presence will help the teenager.

The Premier League champions completed the signing of highly-rated winger Kayky from Brazilian giants Fluminense for an initial fee of £9m in the summer.

Kayky was set to join Manchester City in January 2022, but the Citizens reached an agreement with Fluminense for him to make the move to England earlier.

Brazilian legend Rivaldo is aware of the potential the 18-year-old has, but has insisted that fans should not expect him to play for the Manchester City first team yet.

Rivaldo, who feels Jesus’ presence will help Kayky settle into life at Manchester City, is of the view that the winger will establish himself as an important player in Guardiola’s team in a year or two.

“Young Brazilian winger Kayky, who has just joined Man City, has been praised highly in the Brazilian press“, Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column.

“He can become a very good player in the future but moving to English football at just 18 will force him to go through an adaptation process and we shouldn’t expect to see him play much for the first team yet.

“Gabriel Jesus’ presence could help the youngster and I’m confident that in a year or two he will become an important player in Pep Guardiola’s team, contributing goals and assists.“

Having made the move from Fluminense earlier than expected, Kayky has already begun training with Manchester City and will be hopeful of making his senior debut for the side soon.