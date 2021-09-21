Rangers striker Fashion Sakala has admitted that the weather in Russia came as a real shock to him and as such he will not complain about it in Scotland.

Sakala was tempted to Rangers during the summer transfer window and joined the club when his contract at Belgian side Oostende expired.

The 24-year-old initially headed to Europe to sign for Spartak Moscow and played for the Russian club’s second string, before then joining Oostende in Belgium.

Sakala admits that going from Zambia to Russia was a huge shock as he had never experienced temperatures of minus 20.

As such, he will not complain about the weather in Scotland.

“When I went to Russia it was a real challenge with the weather. -20 was a real shock!” Sakala told a press conference.

“But I took the positives and worked hard to earn the move to Belgium, it was a very big step for me.

“After being in Russia I have no complaints of the weather in Scotland!”

The striker is now determined to make the most of his Rangers chance and is proud of how far he has already come in the game.

“It is all about the dedication and discipline for me to get this stage, I have sacrificed a lot and I am very proud of it”, Sakala added.

“I still have the believe I can improve and working hard. I always remain positive.”

Sakala scored for Rangers in their 1-1 draw against Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday and will be bidding to follow it up with another strike when selected again.