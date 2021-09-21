Jesse Lingard’s camp were not convinced that Manchester United wanted to sell their client in the summer transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Lingard’s future at Manchester United was under the scanner all summer with suggestions that West Ham wanted him back following his successful loan spell.

But West Ham did not come close to what Manchester United wanted for him and the player himself never pushed for a move.

Manchester United were open to offers for Lingard, but it has been claimed that the club were not pushing to sell.

Lingard’s camp never believed that Manchester United were looking to cash in on him in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear early in the summer that he saw the player as part of his squad this season.

A dreadful mistake from Lingard against Young Boys handed the Swiss a win in the Champions League last week.

But Lingard bounced right back when he scored a brilliant winner against West Ham on Sunday.

The player has rejected an offer of a new deal from Manchester United but negotiations are ongoing for him to sign a new contract with the club.