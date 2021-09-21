Neil Mellor is of the view that Kostas Tsimikas is similar to his fellow Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson in the way they both press high on the pitch, and stressed the Greek has adapted well to fill in for the Scot.

Tsimikas arrived at Anfield last season, but rarely got the opportunity to play for Liverpool in his first season with first choice left-back Robertson consistently being available for selection.

The Greek has already started three Premier League games for the Reds this season, including in their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at the weekend, with boss Jurgen Klopp implementing squad rotation following playing in Europe in midweek.

Ex-Liverpool star Mellor is impressed with Tsimikas’ performances and stressed he has earned Klopp’s trust with a string of strong displays.

“He [Tsimikas] had a great pre-season and he has come in and shown he can be trusted”, Mellor told LFC TV.

“I think he was involved in a lot of good attacking play for Liverpool [against Crystal Palace].”

Mellor is of the view that the way Tsimikas presses high on the pitch is similar to Robertson’s game, and lauded him for adapting and learning to fill in for the Scot.

“I like the way he presses high like Andy Robertson, so it is similar in that way, we win the ball back in a good area.

“He is a player, who has adapted and has learned to fill in for Andy Robertson really well.”

Tsimikas will be hoping to further challenge Robertson for a place in the starting eleven and clock up minutes more frequently this term compared to his maiden season in Liverpool colours.