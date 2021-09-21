Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has explained that the Gers cannot rely on just one strategy to break low-blocks down and stressed the need for them to find different solutions to it.

The Light Blues will be looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw to Motherwell at the weekend when they host Livingston in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Rangers were held to a draw at Ibrox by Motherwell last Sunday, but the Scottish Premiership champions will be looking to make sure that is not the case against Livingston.

Looking ahead to the game, Rangers assistant manager McAllister has stressed the need for the Light Blues to find different ways to break low-blocks down, especially at Ibrox.

McAllister explained that Rangers cannot rely on getting the ball to wide players and emphasised the need for the side to find different ways to get past low-blocks.

“When teams come to Ibrox and defend in a low-block we have to find ways to break that down“, McAllister told a press conference.

“We can get the ball wide to players with terrific deliveries but we can’t just have the one trick and have to play through the middle and occasionally go over also.“

McAllister also pointed out the importance Rangers place on fine details and explained how the team need to defend all over the pitch, starting from the front.

“All over the pitch we stress the fine details, we defend all over the pitch starting from the front“, McAllister said.

“We have to fully concentrate for the 90 minutes and take care of the fine details.“

Rangers will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup when they lock horns with Livingston at Ibrox on Wednesday.