Fixture: Manchester City Team vs Wycombe Wanderers

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their team and substitutes for this evening’s EFL Cup tie at home against Wycombe Wanderers.

Boss Pep Guardiola has been clear about the need to play a number of young players in the game as his side continue to pick up injuries and deal with a hectic schedule.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are both out, while Ilkay Gundogan is also injured.

Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also unavailable.

Between the sticks Guardiola fields Zack Steffen, while CJ Egan-Riley, Finley Burns, Luke Mbete and Josh Wilson-Esbrand all play at the back.

Also selected by Manchester City tonight are Romeo Lavia, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, while Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez also play.

Guardiola can look to his bench tonight if needed, where options available to him include Gabriel Jesus and Ruben Dias.

Steffen, Egan-Riley, Burns, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Lavia, De Bruyne (c), Foden, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez

Substitutes: Carson, Dias, Jesus, Bernardo, Cancelo, Palmer, McAtee