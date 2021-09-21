Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed the presence of Peter Bosz as coach at Lyon was one of the main reasons why he opted to join from Liverpool, while he also wants to take Les Gones back to glory.

Shaqiri parted ways with Liverpool this summer after a three-year spell on Merseyside and joined French giants Lyon as he wanted to play regular football.

The Swiss international has linked up with coach Bosz at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, and is expected to play a key role for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

Shaqiri revealed that the presence of Bosz at Lyon played a huge role in him choosing them as his new club.

The 29-year-old added that he wants to take Lyon to the next level and help to turn them into a top class trophy winning side again.

“I’m excited and very happy to be here”, Shaqiri told French broadcaster TF1’s Telefoot show.

“Peter Bosz loves possession [based] attacking football.

“He was one of the main reasons for me to come [to Lyon]

“I want to succeed and take them to a new level.

“With my experience and my level of game, I want to help this club regain its former glory.

“The objective is to win new trophies, to put Lyon back where it was more than ten years ago.

“It’s time to take this team to the place it deserves.”

Shaqiri has already started two Ligue 1 games for Lyon, registering one assist in the process and he will be determined to make further impact on the pitch as the season progresses.