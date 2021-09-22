Fixture: Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Arsenal have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s EFL Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side have recorded two wins in a row, seeing off Norwich City and Burnley, and will start as firm favourites to continue their momentum against Wimbledon.

Wimbledon arrive at the Emirates Stadium sitting in seventh spot in the League One table and have won four of their last six games across all competitions.

For tonight’s game, Arteta picks Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he selects Cedric, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Nuno Tavares.

Further up the pitch Arsenal field Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Gabriel Martinelli also play. Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are goal threats.

If Arteta wants to shake things up during the 90 minutes this evening then he has options on the bench, including Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny.

Arsenal Team vs AFC Wimbledon

Leno, Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tavares, Sambi, Partey, Maitland-Niles, Martinelli, Nketiah, Lacazette

Substitutes: Hein, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Saka, Balogun