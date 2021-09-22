Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno has praised his side for being prepared for a penalty shootout against Wolves and tipped his hat to goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Nuno took Spurs back to his former club Wolves to lock horns in the EFL Cup and an entertaining game ended 2-2 after the end of 90 minutes.

Tottenham had gone 2-0 up courtesy of goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane, but found themselves pegged back, with Daniel Podence ultimately levelling for the hosts just before the hour mark.

The visitors then edged out Wolves on penalties, winning 3-2 as Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and Leander Dendoncker all missed their spot-kicks, and Bryan Gil’s effort took Spurs through.

Nuno stressed post match that penalties are not a lottery and hailed Gollini for his good goalkeeping.

“Penalties are not luck. Penalties we have to work and the boys really practice and they did it very well”, Nuno told Spurs TV.

“And Gollini was good.”

The Spurs boss also stressed that his side have to be prepared for the eventuality of penalties again in the next round, also noting that goalkeeping coach Rui Barbosa plays a key role.

“Now we go for the next round and we know there are going to be penalties, so it’s part of the game we have to work on.

“Of course we had the input of Barbosa on the penalties, give the info to Gollini, that helps”, he added.

Tottenham have been handed a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the next round of the EFL Cup.