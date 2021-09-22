Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Manchester United have confirmed their side and substitutes to lock horns with West Ham United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils faced West Ham at the weekend and ran out 2-1 winners at the London Stadium.

They will be keen to get the better of the Hammers again tonight at Old Trafford in order to progress in the EFL Cup.

Solskjaer is able to welcome Phil Jones back to the squad following a 20-month injury absence; Jones has been building up his sharpness with Manchester United’s Under-23s.

Between the sticks Manchester United have Dean Henderson, with Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles at the back.

In midfield, Solskjaer selects Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek, while Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho and Juan Mata play. Anthony Martial also starts.

If Solskjaer needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United Team vs West Ham United

Henderson, Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, Mata, Sancho, Lingard, Martial

Substitutes: Heaton, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Elanga, Greenwood