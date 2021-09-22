Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has explained that Nathan Broadhead was excellent against Wigan Athletic and admitted that it is embarrassing not to have the Everton loan star in the Black Cats’ starting eleven.

The 23-year-old made his second start for Sunderland in their 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and marked the occasion by netting his side’s first goal.

Broadhead drove into the Latics box from the left, cut inside to send a defender the wrong way and went on to find the bottom right corner of the net with a low shot.

Johnson hailed Broadhead’s goal as a clean strike and explained that the player’s ability to score did not come as surprise to Sunderland first team coach Phil Jevons, who worked with him at Everton.

The Sunderland boss hailed Broadhead’s performance against Wigan as excellent and admitted that it is embarrassing to keep the striker out of the side’s regular starting eleven.

“He was excellent“, Johnson told SAFC TV.

“Obviously, Jevons, who sat with us, has worked with him at Everton and has seen him do that like 50 times before.

“Once he cut inside, it was a really good clean strike.

“He has deserved that as well because it is difficult, it is almost embarrassing not having him in the starting eleven.“

Having impressed Johnson with a goalscoring performance against Wigan, Broadhead will be hopeful of earning his first League One start for Sunderland soon.