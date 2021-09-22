Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has expressed his strong belief that Die Werkself starlet Florian Wirtz has all the qualities to have the similar prospects in football to that of Chelsea man Kai Havertz.

Havertz left Leverkusen for the Blues last summer in a mammoth £75.8m deal, and has evolved into a key player, even scoring the winner in last term’s Champions League final.

Die Werkself are currently witnessing the birth of another young star amongst their ranks in 18-year-old Wirtz, who has three goals and four assist in his four Bundesliga outings so far this season.

Leverkusen sporting director Voller sees similarities between Wirtz and Havertz, as the teenager continues to quickly raise his game.

Voller believes Wirtz will have similar prospects to those of Havertz with the talent he possesses and backed him to make his way in the game.

“The speed with which Florian is developing is special”, Voller was quoted as saying by German magazine Sport Bild.

“He is like Kai Havertz, he has all the possibilities.

“He will also make his way [in the game].”

Only time will tell whether Wirtz will reach the heights expected of him, while Havertz is aiming to help Chelsea clinch the Premier League title this term while also retaining their European crown.