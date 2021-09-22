Stephen Craigan has stressed that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard cannot afford to take any risks with his team selection against Livingston for the Scottish League Cup semi-final tonight.

Rangers’ early exits in both cup competitions last season left a sour taste in their mouth despite them winning the Scottish Premiership title at a canter.

Gerrard has vowed to make Rangers do better in the cups and his side will be in action tonight at Ibrox in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals against Livingston.

Craigan stressed that Gerrard would be wise to play his full-strength side in the game and not take risks by experimenting with his team selections as not winning a cup is still an issue for him and his Rangers side.

He does not expect the Rangers manager to take risks and jeopardise a chance to be in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park.

The former Scottish Premiership star said on the Go Radio Football Show: “No risks whatsoever because you are talking there about not winning the cup.

“That will be bugging the life out of Steven Gerrard because every time a cup competition comes up and he goes to do a pre-match press conference or an after-match press conference, they ask him, ‘you haven’t won a cup yet’.

“He will know tomorrow night, no risks.

“Even if they won at the weekend I still don’t think he would have taken any risks.

“The cup is so important, if they lose a couple of league games there is still plenty of time to recover and get those points back.

“But in cup football, it’s a knockout and he can’t afford to take any risks to put the game in danger.”

Rangers exited both cup competitions last season without even reaching the semi-finals.