Ian Wright has lauded Arsenal new boy Takehiro Tomiyasu for the way he has kicked off his Gunners career and insists the club’s deal-makers have made a very shrewd signing in him.

Tomiyasu arrived at the Emirates Stadium on deadline day of the summer transfer window from Serie A side Bologna and has already started two Premier League games for Arsenal.

The Japan international played a key role in helping the Gunners get their first two top flight wins of the season, while also helping them keep clean sheets in the process.

Arsenal legend Wright is of the view that Tomiyasu has been magnificent in his first two league outings for Arsenal and feels the club’s deal-makers did a very shrewd piece of business by snapping him up.

“Tomiyasu, I do not think anyone has gone past him”, Wright said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“[He has been a] very shrewd signing.

“He has been magnificent.”

After a tough start to their top flight campaign, Wright feels Arsenal are finally attaining some stability and stressed the likes of new shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale and Tomiyasu have added to that with their performances.

“The goalkeeper gives us that [stability] and it is what Mikel wants, everybody is playing.

“Like we are more solid, like I said no one has gone past Tomiyasu yet.”

The Gunners will host Tottenham Hotspur in a north London derby in their next top flight outing on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether Tomiyasu will be handed another start by Arteta.