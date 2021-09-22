Notts County boss Ian Burchnall has revealed that the Magpies considered four or five players as emergency loan options and Sheffield Wednesday’s Ciaran Brennan came out on top.

English fifth tier club Notts County have acquired the services of 21-year-old defender Brennan from League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday on a short-term loan deal.

The Irishman, who has made five senior appearances for the Owls, has joined the Magpies as cover for Kyle Cameron and Connell Rawlinson and will be at the club until 27th November.

Notts County boss Burchnall has revealed that the Magpies considered four or five players as emergency loan options after Cameron suffered an injury and it was Brennan who came out on top.

Burchnall pointed out how the defender is highly rated by those at Sheffield Wednesday and insisted that he will fit into Nott County’s playing style.

“As soon as Kyle came off against Maidenhead we knew we were going to have to dip into the loan market to add cover at the back“, Burchnall told the club’s website.

“We have shortlists prepared for situations like this to ensure we’re able to act quickly to bring in someone of sufficient quality who suits our style.

“Ciaran was one of four-or-five players we looked at closely and he came out on top.

“He’s very well thought of at Wednesday and will fit in well in terms of how we want to play.”

Having joined Notts County on a short-term loan deal, Brennan will be hopeful of getting significant first team experience under his belt before returning to Sheffield Wednesday.