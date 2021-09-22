Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany has admitted he would have loved to have had Manchester City starlet Romeo Lavia play under him, but stressed he has got what Pep Guardiola is looking for in a player.

Lavia joined Manchester City’s Under-18s in the summer of 2020, leaving Belgian outfit Anderlecht, just over a month before Kompany took full time charge as the manager.

The 17-year-old made his firs team debut for the Citizens on Tuesday as they thrashed League One side Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 in an EFL Cup tie.

Kompany has admitted he would have loved to have Lavia play under him at Anderlecht, but stressed a club of Manchester City’s stature need young players of his calibre.

The former Citizens skipper highlighted how Lavia is aggressive in recovering the ball, while he is also comfortable with the ball at his feet and believes he has everything Guardiola is looking for in a player.

“Of course, I would have preferred to see Romeo in purple first and then in Manchester City’s blue, but I am very happy for him”, Kompany was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“City need guys with this kind of profile.

“When Romeo was still training here with the A-squad, he showed he was very eager to learn and willing to listen.

“He picked up a lot and showed that he is aggressive in recovering the ball and while also being calm on the ball.

“You need that in that position.

“Lavia has what Pep Guardiola is looking for.

“Normally as a young player you only have one chance in a million to immediately break through at Manchester City, but Lavia can realise that.”

Lavia also made the bench in Manchester City’s last Champions League and Premier League outings and will be hoping to clock up more first team minutes as the season progresses.