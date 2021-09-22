West Ham United skipper Mark Noble has admitted the Hammers planned to go at Manchester United from the start in their EFL Cup tie.

David Moyes made a raft of changes to his side for the EFL Cup tie at Old Trafford and his men did not disappoint, sealing a 1-0 win courtesy of an early Manuel Lanzini goal.

Manchester United could find no way back into the game and the Hammers booked their spot in the next round, where they have been handed a home clash against Manchester City.

Noble admits that West Ham planned to attack Manchester United from the start of the game and is of the view that the players given an opportunity by Moyes have shown they can be trusted.

“Yes [we planned to go at them] and I think [that is] the way we are playing at the minute, with confidence”, Noble told Viaplay.

“Look the manager changed ten players tonight so I think the boys that haven’t been starting in the league wanted to prove a point.

“I think a few of them did that.

“It’s a good squad of players now and the manager knows if he has to bring someone in he can rely on them because if you perform like that at Old Trafford you know you can be trusted”, he added.

West Ham will be looking to continue their momentum this weekend when they visit Leeds United in the Premier League.