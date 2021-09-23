Former top flight defender Phil Thompson believes Chelsea can really put down a marker for the season if they beat Manchester City at home this Saturday.

Chelsea have 13 points from their opening five games and are sitting at the top of the league table while conceding just once.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are being considered one of the top contenders to Manchester City’s throne ahead of the two sides squaring against each other at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Thompson believes Chelsea start the game as favourites as he believes Manchester City look vulnerable and do not seem ready to face the challenges that Chelsea will pose during the game.

The former defender feels Tuchel has made Chelsea’s players tougher, both mentally and physically, this season.

He believes if Chelsea turn up on Saturday they can really set a benchmark for the season by beating Manchester City at home.

Thompson said on the Where’s Jeff podcast: “I think City are looking vulnerable at the moment because of the injuries they have got.

“I don’t think they are ready to take on this Chelsea side and go toe-to-toe with them, so, can they dig in defensively and be sort of solid to stay in the game?

“I just think Chelsea [are going to win].

“Tuchel has brought in a real winning mentality – you do it my way or you are out of here – and the players are tougher mentally and physically.

“I just think they will have too much and if they want this at the weekend, Chelsea can really set a marker.”

The last time the two sides met was the Champions League final that Chelsea won 1-0.